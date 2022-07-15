News
Is Kohli blocking Hooda's place in T20 team?

Is Kohli blocking Hooda's place in T20 team?

Source: ANI
July 15, 2022 18:37 IST
Virat Kohli has been enduring a lean patch for the longest time

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has been enduring a lean patch for the longest time. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has backed Kapil Dev's comments on star batter Virat Kohli's form, who is at present going through a lean patch.

Following the continuation of Kohli's disappointing form in the white-ball setup, World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev, while speaking to the media last week, had said if spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could be dropped from the Test, even Virat could be dropped from the T20I squad. Kaneria too echoed what Kapil Dev feels, as he has questioned the decision to play Kohli despite the batter going through a lean patch.

 

The former Pakistan spinner has also come out in support of Deepak Hooda, who has not been included in the playing XI, despite being in top form in the white-ball setup.

"When world-class off-spinner Ashwin can be dropped then why not Virat where is Deepak Hooda why the selection committee and management playing with careers of Indian talented cricketers," Kaneria said exclusively on the Koo app.

"Who is the person playing Ludo with Indian and fans of Indian team Arshdeep, Deepak Hooda and Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) need to give them full confidence that they are the backbone of Indian Cricket," he added.

Meanwhile, current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has backed Kohli following the India batter's lean patch in the second ODI against England.

After missing the first ODI due to a groin injury, the former India skipper scored 16 at Lord's on Thursday.

Source: ANI
