Woah! Ganguly Backs Kohli

'It has happened to Sachin, it has happened to Rahul, it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli.'

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly backs Virat Kohli to get back to his scoring ways. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli has been facing immense flak for his poor run of form with some former cricketers urging that the star batter be dropped from the team.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expects Kohli to bounce back.

'Look at the numbers he has got in international cricket... that doesn't happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well,' Ganguly, a cricket legend himself, noted in a conversation with ANI.

'But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more. Only Virat Kohli can do that, Ganguly added.

'These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin (Tendulkar), it has happened to Rahul (Dravid), it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players,' Ganguly explained.

'That's part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game.'