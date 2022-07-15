News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Buttler 'incredibly surprised' by criticism of Virat Kohli

Buttler 'incredibly surprised' by criticism of Virat Kohli

Source: PTI
July 15, 2022 13:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Jos Buttler bats for Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

England captain Jos Buttler has backed Virat Kohli to regain his form soon.

In the second ODI, Kohli once again failed to make an impact as he was dismissed for just 16 runs. The England tour hasn't been a great one for the former Indian captain, but Buttler feels that he is due for a big innings.

 

Speaking at the post-match media interaction, the England captain said the 33-year-old is one of the best players in the world. He continued by saying that players like Kohli do go through dips in form, but a star of his class is always due for a big innings.

"I suppose in a little way it's quite refreshing for the rest of us that he (Kohli) is human and he can have a couple of low scores as well, but look he has been one of the best players, if not the best player in ODI cricket in the world," the English skipper said.

"So he's been a fantastic player for so many years and all batters, it just proves, go through runs of form where they don't perform as well as they can do sometimes, but certainly as an opposition captain, you know a player of that class is always due, so you're hoping that it doesn't come against us," said Buttler.

The England captain also admitted that he was a bit surprised by the criticism Kohli has been facing recently, saying that the Indian star's international record speaks for itself.

"Yeah, incredibly surprised, as I said, his record speaks for himself. The matches he's won for India and yeah, why would you question that?" said Buttler.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sachin, Sourav, Dhoni, Raina at Lord's
Sachin, Sourav, Dhoni, Raina at Lord's
Topley takes six as England rout India to level series
Topley takes six as England rout India to level series
PHOTOS: Topley, Moeen help England down India
PHOTOS: Topley, Moeen help England down India
FTP tweaks may allow traders export benefits
FTP tweaks may allow traders export benefits
1 In 4 Indians Sleep Less Than 4 hours
1 In 4 Indians Sleep Less Than 4 hours
Monsoon Recipes: Healthy Laddoos
Monsoon Recipes: Healthy Laddoos
'Rajapaksa didn't trust India, tilted towards China'
'Rajapaksa didn't trust India, tilted towards China'

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

How Topley returned to cricket after 5 years

How Topley returned to cricket after 5 years

'Virat's quality will never deteriorate'

'Virat's quality will never deteriorate'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances