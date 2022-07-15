Rohit on Virat: 'Quality of a player will never deteriorate'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks after being caught by Jos Buttler in the second ODI against England at Lord's, July 14, 2022. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

It was another failure for Virat Kohli (16 off 25) in India's 100 run loss in the second ODI against England at Lord's.

At the post-match media interaction, a journalist began to ask Rohit Sharma about Kohli's form.

'Virat Kohli ke baare mein kaafi charcha ho rahi hai (A lot is being talked about Virat Kohli)...' the journalist began.

Rohit stopped the journalist right there.

'Kyon ho rahi hi yaar? Mujhe toh samajh mein nahi aata bhai. Khair, poochiye? (Why is he being discussed? I don't understand. Anyway, carry on).'

The journalist wanted to know if a player of Kohli's calibre, when going through a slump in form, needs reassurance from his coach, captain and the rest of the coaching staff or whether it is better to leave him alone.

Like he did at the previous media interaction, Rohit reiterated his, the team and the management's faith in Kohli.

'He has played so many matches for so many years. He has been such a great batsman, so he does not need reassurance,' Rohit said.

'I said in the last press conference as well that form can go up and down. That is part and parcel of all players' careers. This happens with everyone. So a player who has won so many matches needs only 1 or 2 innings. This is what I believe and I am sure the rest feel the same way,' Rohit added.

'People keep talking about his form, but we should realise that performances can always fluctuate, but the quality of a player will never deteriorate.'

'The guy has scored so many centuries, you look at his average. So he has the experience. Every player has gone through bad matches. There is no player who has played and always scored runs. A slump is inevitable, even in personal life.'