Kohli, Bumrah rested; Ashwin back in T20s against WI

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah rested from five-match T20 series against West Indies. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The BCCI's national selection committee has rested Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

While Rohit Sharma will lead the side, the inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.

Kohli, who has been going through a rough patch, is believed to have requested the selectors to not consider him for the tour. The former India skipper, part of the ODI squad against England, missed the first game due to a groin strain.

Bumrah has been rested to monitor workload.

The Indian team will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies. The last two T20Is will be played in Florida, USA.

The senior players have been rested for the ODI series against the West Indies, with Shikhar Dhawan leading the team.

Team: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.