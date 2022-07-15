This Too Shall Pass: Babar Azam Tells Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy Babar Azam/Twitter

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam has come out in Virat Kohli's support after the latter's slump in form.

Missing the first ODI against England with a groin injury, Kohli scored just 16 in the second match, which India lost by 100 runs at Lord's.

It means the star batter has now gone 77 consecutive international innings without reaching three figures, after scores of 1 and 11 in the T20I series and failures in the rescheduled fifth Test.

'This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli,' Babar tweeted.

With the T20 World Cup around the corner and World Test Championship points needed to keep up in a race for next year's final, Kohli's place in the Indian team has been pondered by former legends.

Both BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Captain Rohit Sharma have backed Kohli to recover his form soon.