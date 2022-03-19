Dhoni Slams The Bowlers!

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats in the nets. Photograph: CSK/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni looked in the mood during the team's training session on Friday.

An attacking Dhoni set the net session on fire as he carted the CSK bowlers to all parts of the Lalabhai Contractor stadium in Surat.

'Super H17 Velli! #WhistlePodu #Yellove', CSK captioned the video on Instagram.

CSK are having their pre-season camp in Surat ahead of IPL 2022. The defending champions take on IPL 2021 runners-up KKR in the opening game of the tournament at the Wankhede stadium on March 26.