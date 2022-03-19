News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni Slams The Bowlers!

Dhoni Slams The Bowlers!

By Rediff Cricket
March 19, 2022 12:33 IST
IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats in the nets. Photograph: CSK/Instagram
 

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni looked in the mood during the team's training session on Friday.

An attacking Dhoni set the net session on fire as he carted the CSK bowlers to all parts of the Lalabhai Contractor stadium in Surat.

'Super H17 Velli!  #WhistlePodu #Yellove', CSK captioned the video on Instagram.

CSK are having their pre-season camp in Surat ahead of IPL 2022. The defending champions take on IPL 2021 runners-up KKR in the opening game of the tournament at the Wankhede stadium on March 26.

Rediff Cricket
