'No need to fear, Dre Russ is here'

By Rediff Cricket
March 17, 2022 12:33 IST
IMAGE: Andre Russell arrives at KKR's team hotel in Mumbai. Photograph: KKR/Instagram
 

Kolkata Knight Riders' preparations for IPL 2022 gathered steam as Andre Russell arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday.

One of the world's most dangerous T20 batters, Russell -- who has been with KKR since 2014 -- was one of the four players the franchise retained ahead of the IPL auction.

The West Indian batter boasts an incredible strike of 178, scoring 1,700 runs in 84 IPL matches, while taking 72 wickets.

'No need to fear, Dre Russ is here,' KKR captioned the video on Instagram.

KKR take on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022's opening game at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

Rediff Cricket
