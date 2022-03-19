News
Gujarat Titans 'out to prove nothing'

Gujarat Titans 'out to prove nothing'

By Rediff Cricket
March 19, 2022 09:12 IST
Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra speaks to his players ahead of a training session on Thursday

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra speaks to his players ahead of a training session on Thursday. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/Twitter
 

With IPL 2022 set to kick off on March 26, debutants Gujarat Lions have hit the ground running.

Led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the Gujarat franchise have begun net sessions and the captain is realistic heading into the team's debut campaign.

'I am quite happy with the team -- it is a new team. To be honest, we are not here to prove anything, we are here to play good cricket. We are here to make sure the environment is right and players can flourish. There is no expectation as such, we are going to be a team which will make sure that it keeps improving,' Hardik said in a video posted on IPL's Twitter handle.

Gujarat Titans, who are drawn alongside Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings in Group B, play their debut match against fellow IPL first-timers Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at the Wankhede stadium.

Rediff Cricket
