Rahul Tripathi Attends Brian Lara Masterclass

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad's Batting Coach Brian Lara wins Rahul Tripathi's attention at a training session on Thursday. Photograph: SunRisers Hyderabad/Twitter

SunRisers Hyderabad kicked off its training in right earnest ahead of IPL 2022.

Captain Kane Williamson, bowler Thangarasu Natarajan, Abdul Samad among others got into practice mode. One player in particular played student to SRH Batting Coach Brian Lara.

Padded up and ready, Rahul Tripathi was all attention to what The Legend said ahead of hitting the nets.

'Masterclasses you cannot miss #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL,' SRH captioned the picture on their Twitter handle.

Tripathi was instrumental in putting Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final after hitting a six off Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the final over. KKR eventually lost the final to Chennai Super Kings.

SRH, who bought Tripathi for Rs 8.50 crores (Rs 85 million) at the IPL auction, will expect the batter to play match-winning innings this season.

With a coach with the highest and third highest Test scores and the highest first class score to learn from, young Rahul should go places this season, we say.