Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Powell Be The Big Hit At IPL 2022?

Will Powell Be The Big Hit At IPL 2022?

By Rediff Cricket
March 17, 2022 15:50 IST
IMAGE: Rovman Powell during Delhi Capitals's training session in Mumbai. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Instagram
 

All eyes will be on the West Indian batting sensation Rovman Powell in IPL 2022.

Powell, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.8 crore (Rs 28 million) at the IPL auction, has made a name for himself with his big hitting in T20 cricket.

'Look who's here Let's do this, @ravipowell52', Delhi Capitals posted on Instagram.

Powell made everyone take notice when he smashed 68 off 36 in the second T20 International against India last month, following it up with an unbeaten 35 off 17 balls in the third and final T20I.

Photograph: Rovman Powell/Instagram

His attacking batting left India's master blaster Rishabh Pant -- his captain at Delhi Capitals -- in awe.

'He (Powell

In January, Powell had blazed his way to an entertaining 107 from 53 balls, hitting 10 sixes and four boundaries, in a T20 game against England.

Rediff Cricket
