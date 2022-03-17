News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK 'reeling with joy' as Gaikwad checks in

CSK 'reeling with joy' as Gaikwad checks in

By Rediff Cricket
March 17, 2022 11:59 IST
IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad arrives at the Chennai Super Kings's team hotel in Surat. Photograph and Video: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram
 

Chennai Super Kings got a big boost when star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad joined CSK's pre-season camp in Surat on Wednesday.

Ruturaj was ruled out of the Sri Lanka T20I series last month because of a hand injury. He underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and cleared the fitness test after which he was allowed to join CSK for IPL 2022.

'Darbar entry of the RutuRaj!' CSK captioned the picture on Instagram.

Gaikwad was the top run-getter in IPL 2021 with 635 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 136. He was retained by CSK ahead of the IPL players's auction.

'Reeling with joy when he comes IN!', CSK captioned the video on Instagram.

CSK take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022's opening game at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

 

Rediff Cricket
