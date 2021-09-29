News
Why Is This Lady Laughing?

Why Is This Lady Laughing?

By Rediff Cricket
September 29, 2021 10:14 IST
When her husband's team is playing the IPL, you can monitor the game's progress by the moods that cross Ritika Sajdeh's face.

Take a look at her picture here when Mumbai Indians lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore and you will know what we mean.

On Tuesday, Ritika was happy and relieved as MI scored its first victory in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Please click on the image for a better look.

IMAGE: That's Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma's missus Ritika Sajdeh, centre row, in white frock, laughing with gay abandon. Photograph: Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 
