Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit, Krunal's Stunning Sportsmanship

Rohit, Krunal's Stunning Sportsmanship

By Rediff Cricket
September 29, 2021 09:18 IST
Rohit Sharma -- always the most gentlemanly of cricketers -- won over the cricketing world with his sportsmanship during the Mumbai Indians-Punjab Kings game in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Krunal Pandya had removed the bails with K L Rahul out of the crease. The left-arm spinner had collected the ball after Chris Gayle hit it straight to Rahul at the non-striker's end causing the Punjab Kings skipper to stumble out of the crease.

Krunal appealed for the run out and as the umpire asked for the third umpire to take the decision, Ro asked the umpire not to take it further.

Please click on the images for a better look at what happened

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya run outs K L Rahul. All Photographs: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Krunal takes back the appeal after his skipper intervened.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
