IPL PICS: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard celebrates with his Mumbai Indians teammates after taking the wicket of Punjab Kings opener K L Rahul in the Indian Premier League match, in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard snapped two wickets each as Mumbai Indians produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Punjab Kings to a below-par 135 for 6 in the Indian Premier League match, in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, Punjab Kings rode on fine knocks from Aiden Markram (42 off 29) and Deepak Hooda (28), who shared a 61-run partnership to prop the team after they were reduced to 48 for 4 in 7.3 overs.

However, once the South African was back in the hut in the 16th over, Punjab failed badly, unable to sore a single boundary, managing a meagre 23 runs in the last four overs.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah successfully appeals for the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. Photograph: BCCI

Pollard (2 for 8) and Bumrah (2 for 24) were the pick of Mumbai’s bowlers. They were well-supported by Krunal Pandya (1 for 24), Rahul Chahar (1 for 27) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (0 for 19).

Opening the innings, K L Rahul (21) looked in good touch as he played a perfect cover drive against Boult before showing the full face of the bat to Bumrah for an exquisite off drive.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram rallied Punjab Kings with a breezy 42 off 29 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Mandeep Singh (15) too picked up a couple of boundaries, but Krunal Pandya trapped him when he tried to sweep across the line as Punjab lost their first wicket.

With Chris Gayle coming in, skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Kieron Pollard and he struck straightaway.

Looking for a big hit, Gayle holed out to Hardik Pandya at long-on.

IMAGE: Deepak Hooda battled his way to 28 off 26 balls to enable Punjab Kings get some vital runs on the board. Photograph: BCCI

Two balls later, Pollard bagged his 300th wicket in T20s when Rahul pulled a short of length delivery straight to Bumrah at short fine leg.

Bumrah then produced his famous dipping yorker to trap Nicholas Pooran in front of wicket as Punjab were reduced to 48 for 4 in eight over.

Markram and Hooda then kept the scoreboard ticking, picking up singles off Chahar and occasional boundaries to take Punjab to 90 for 4 in 14 overs.

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard takes the catch to dismiss Deepak Hooda. Photograph: BCCI

The South African pounced on a wider delivery from Rahul Chahar for a boundary before producing an elegant looking shot off Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Hooda, after a sluggish start, unleashed a pull off Boult for the first six of the innings.

After the second time-out, Markram changed gears and belted Boult through extra cover and then punched one through the covers for another boundary.

IMAGE: Nathan Coulter Nile makes an unsuccessful attempt to run-out Nathan Ellis. Photograph: BCCI

He picked up another boundary off Chahar before being outfoxed by the bowler, who disturbed his off-stump.

However, Punjab couldn't get the momentum going as new-man Harpreet Brar struggled to negotiate the variations of Bumrah and Coulter-Nile in the death overs.

Hooda, in desperation, then sent one up in the air only to be caught by Pollard as Punjab Kings ended with a below-par score.