MI-RCB: The Wives Watch

The agony and ecstasy of the Mumbai Indians-Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 encounter was best captured on the MI-RCB players's wives at the Dubai cricket stadium, September 26, 2021.

IMAGE: Dhanashree Verma-- RCB leggie Yuzvendra Chahal's missus, dancer, dentist, YouTube star -- appears pleased with the way the game is going. All Photographs: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: There is no wife more anxious than Ritika Sajdeh when her husband Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians is playing.

Ritika's eyes and hands revealed her state of mind when the match slipped out of MI's grasp after Ro gave Mumbai's reply opening momentum.

IMAGE: Danielle de Villiers with son John Richard, 4, and daughter Yente, 10 months, during the game.

One report said John was so upset when his dad, the mighty A B de Villiers got out, that he punched the chair.

IMAGE: Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya's super glam Serbian model wife, standing, right, in conversation with another guest in the Mumbai Indians enclosure.

Ritika Sajdeh is too engrossed in the game to notice.

Hardik had a disappointing day at the park; in fact, there is some anxiety over the form of three Mumbai Indians in India's side for the World T20 championship -- Hardik, Suryakant Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com