Turning Point: Mumbai's tight bowling in death overs

April 30, 2021 06:35 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah takes a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Shivam Dube. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult stifled the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up in the final overs to play a crucial role in Mumbai Indians' comfortable seven-wicket victory in Delhi on Thursday, April 30, 2021.

Royals were restricted to 171/4 in their 20 overs despite looking good for a much-bigger total at one stage before Mumbai won with nine balls to spare.

Bumrah showed why he is rated as one of the best bowlers in the world, registering wonderful figures of 1/15 in his four overs, including 12 dot balls. He put the pressure in the early overs, bowling his first two for seven runs in the Powerplay before he came back to play an important role with the ball in the final overs.

Royals were comfortably placed at 140/2 in 16 overs with two well-set batsmen out in the middle in Sanju Samson (39) and Shivam Dube (24).

But Bumrah came back into the attack and conceded just five runs, including a leg bye, in the 17th over. The fast bowler gave the two batsmen nothing with his excellent control as he kept it full and on the stumps.

Boult also kept his length right up, which saw him bag the big wicket of Royals Captain Samson, who was bowled by a cracking yorker after a quickfire 42 from 27 balls.

Bumrah further crippled the opposition with the wicket of Dube, who miscued a full toss and was caught by the bowler for 35, in the 19th over which went for just four runs as Royal lost their way at the end.

Even though Nathan Coulter-Nile conceded 12 runs in the final over, Royals were only able to score 31 from the last four overs, while losing two wickets.

Royals were short by 15-20 runs in the final analysis as Mumbai easily cruised to victory in their run chase courtesy Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 70 from 50 balls.