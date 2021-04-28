Here's what has changed for Unadkat in IPL 2021...

Source:

Clarity of mind, plans has helped me, says Unadkat

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat has so far snared four wickets in his three games this season. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat said clarity of mind has helped him to make a good start to this IPL season and he wants to build on the momentum going forward.

The 29-year-old from Gujarat has so far snared four wickets in his three games this season.

"I feel I've had a good start. I've had clarity of mind and clarity of plans this season, something that has worked for me so far," Unadkat was quoted as saying in a release issued by his franchise on Wednesday.

"It is only a couple of games for me and is still early days, something I'm looking to build on as we move forward."

Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground, in New Delhi, on Thursday in an afternoon game and Unadkat said the defending champions have always been a 'tough' opponent.

"I think it'll be a good match. We've done well against them in the recent past and both teams I feel are evenly matched and have a lot of quality," said the left-arm pacer.

RR has won two and lost three games so far in the tournament and Unadkat feels a couple of more wins will give them the momentum.

"It's been a decent start to the tournament for us. The first game was a narrow defeat, the second game was a good team display and a wonderful win for us," Unadkat said.

"We did sort of lose our way for a couple of games in between but now that we are back to winning ways, we'd like to continue this and build on this run."

"I personally feel that a couple more wins on the trot and we can get the right momentum going for us. We haven't had that sort of a run yet but I feel it's the right time for us to get back that momentum."

Unadkat expects the Kotla track to be 'flatter' and exuded confidence that Rajasthan have a balanced squad, which can do well in a variety of conditions.

"It'll be a good pitch. I guess the pitches are likely to be flatter, especially in the first few games here," he said.

"We have a balanced squad overall and I think adapting to new surfaces won't be a problem. We've got the squad to do well in a variety of conditions and surfaces."