We feel very safe inside IPL bio-bubble: De Kock

Source:

Edited By:

April 29, 2021 23:08 IST

'We still take precautions and I felt safe. I don't know about other guys. I am speaking for myself.'

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock on Thursday said the players feel "very safe" inside the IPL bio-security bubble, two days after leg-spinner Adam Zampa called it one of the "most vulnerable" as he returned back home to Australia.

"To be honest, we trust in our doctors, so we are pretty safe in our bubbles. At least we feel very safe and it is quite easy," de Kock said after winning the match against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi.



"We still take precautions and I felt safe. I don't know about other guys. I am speaking for myself. It is being easy to get on with the game and practice and everything," the South African added.



A day after deciding to quit the league midway citing personal reasons, Zampa, who has a contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore, had said the bio-bubble put in place for IPL 2021 was the "most vulnerable" he has been a part of while also suggesting that it should have been held in UAE, like last year.



But de Kock thought otherwise.



De Kock smashed a brilliant 70 not out from 50 balls to help Mumbai Indians trounce Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.



The South African was relieved to get back among the runs, while adding that it was "lot easier" to bat the flat pitch in Delhi after the struggles in Chennai.



"Obviously, it was a lot bit easier to bat over here. Was quite pleasant. We are just happy to win it. It feels good to score some runs again, especially in a winning cause," the southpaw said.



"Yeah, genuinely with our team, we always try and get one of our top four just bat through to the last (part) of our innings. We did that today and obviously the changes from Chennai to Delhi have helped a bit," he added.