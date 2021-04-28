IPL 2021: Jadeja is Most Valuable Player

April 28, 2021 06:43 IST

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2021's Most Valuable Players up to Game 21.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja hammered an unbeaten 62 and then returned with three wickets and a run-out as he stamped his authority over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Ravindra Jadeja's explosive all-round performance for CSK against RCB has catapulted him to the top of the MVPI table in the ongoing IPL.

With a MVPI of 332, Jadeja streaks ahead of DC's Shikhar Dhawan (MVPI: 277) and RCB's Harshal Patel (279).

Jadeja's 37 runs-in-one-over hammering of Harshal Patel helped him snatch the top spot.

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single index based on run equivalence.

Think of MVPI as the total 'runs equivalent' that a player contributes; the higher the MVPI, the better the player is performing.

With many low-scoring IPL games, bowlers have tended to displace batsmen at the top of the MVPI table; all-rounders, who can contribute with both bat and ball, can be seen in a cluster at the top of the table.

Highly paid IPL players aren't currently providing enough value for money as evident from their high Paisa Vasool Index (PVI).

IMAGE: Harshal Patel picked five wickets in RCB's season opener against the Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

PVI is calculated by dividing the player's cumulative US$ earning by his cumulative MVPI; the lower the PVI, the more value for money the player offers.

Currently the players performing well and offering best value for money include Harshal Patel (PVI of 36; costs RCB only $36 per run), Avesh Khan (PVI 156), Jonny Bairstow (496), Faf du Plessis (380) and Devdutt Padikkal (53).

Best Performing Players at IPL 2021 (after Match 21 ending April 26, 2021)

Rank Player Team From Run Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Match MVPI PVI($) 1 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 102 62 8 6 192.5 5 6.1 5 332 1046 2 Harshal Patel RCB IND 4 4 0 0 36.4 15 8.4 5 279 36 3 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 259 92 32 5 142.3 0 - 5 277 931 4 Chris Morris RR SA 48 36 0 5 154.8 9 9 5 238 3387 5 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 133 46 14 7 152.9 4 6.3 4 236 1471 6 KL Rahul KXI IND 240 91 20 11 129 0 - 6 226 2897 7 Andre Russell KKR WI 118 54 10 9 151.3 7 11.4 6 225 2249 8 Avesh Khan DC IND 0 0 0 0 - 11 7.6 5 223 156 9 Sanju Samson RR IND 187 119 17 9 143.8 0 - 5 222 1788 10 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 211 63 15 14 141.6 0 - 5 220 496 11 Rahul Chahar MI IND 14 8 1 0 107.7 9 6.9 5 218 432 12 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 214 95 21 8 139 0 - 5 209 380 13 Pat Cummins KKR AUS 82 66 4 8 190.7 6 9.3 6 208 4436 14 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 198 78 20 8 148.9 0 12 5 203 2627 15 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 17 17 1 1 154.5 6 5.6 5 202 2210 16 Deepak Hooda KXI IND 110 64 7 8 154.9 2 6.8 6 194 153 17 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 171 101 19 8 158.3 0 - 4 188 53 18 AB de Villiers RCB IND 129 76 13 5 172 0 - 5 180 3031 19 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 0 0 0 0 - 8 7.9 5 180 220 20 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 166 72 20 6 159.6 0 - 5 176 338 21 Rohit Sharma MI IND 201 63 14 9 130.5 0 9 5 171 4351 22 Rahul Tripathi KKR IND 168 53 18 4 138.8 0 - 6 171 209 23 Sam Curran CSK ENG 52 34 5 3 208 5 9 5 170 1605 24 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 154 56 19 5 143.9 0 - 5 164 968 25 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 13 9 0 0 76.5 7 7.7 6 160 1786 26 Prasid Krishna KKR IND 0 0 0 0 0 8 9 6 155 77 27 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 2 2 0 0 50 7 7.7 6 155 1536 28 Arshdeep Singh KXI IND 2 1 0 0 66.7 7 8.2 6 154 77 29 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 12 12 0 1 80 5 6.5 5 153 843 30 Kyle Jamieson RCB NZ 43 16 4 2 143.3 6 9.2 5 153 4863 31 Virat Kohli RCB IND 151 72 16 3 128 0 - 5 151 5584 32 Nitish Rana KKR IND 186 80 20 8 122.4 0 - 6 148 1367 33 Rishabh Pant DC IND 125 51 16 2 131.6 0 - 5 146 5096 34 Chetan Sakariya RR IND 0 0 0 0 0 7 8.3 5 143 69 35 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 4 3 0 0 66.7 4 6.4 5 139 2498 36 Jaydev Unadkat RR IND 35 24 2 2 145.8 4 6.7 3 138 1078 37 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 161 69 16 7 127.8 0 - 6 137 434 38 Trent Boult MI NZ 1 1 0 0 100 6 7.9 5 134 1185 39 Chris Woakes DC ENG 15 15 2 0 136.4 5 7.5 3 130 572 40 Krunal Pandya MI IND 29 15 4 0 107.4 3 7.3 5 121 3608 41 David Warner SRH AUS 136 54 12 4 113.3 0 - 5 118 5255 42 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 109 40 12 3 138 0 - 6 116 3797 43 Kagiso Rabada DC IND 9 9 1 0 225 4 8.8 4 108 1929 44 Amit Mishra DC IND 0 0 0 0 - 5 7.5 3 107 1854 45 Vijay Shankar SRH IND 50 28 0 3 113.6 2 7.3 5 105 1512 46 Riyan Parag RR IND 55 25 5 3 141 1 10.6 5 104 95 47 Shahrukh Khan KXI IND 103 47 7 6 135.5 0 - 6 104 3005 48 Khaleel Ahmed SRH IND 1 1 0 0 50 4 7.3 3 101 1473 49 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 20 20 2 1 250 3 7.7 4 100 3175 50 Jos Buttler RR ENG 89 49 13 2 127.1 0 - 5 99 2205

This analysis is based on the first 21 matches of the current IPL, and as on the morning of April 27, 2021.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com