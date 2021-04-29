IPL PICS: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

April 29, 2021 17:47 IST

Images from the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, in Delhi, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler gave Rajasthan Royals a good start against Mumbai Indians, scoring 41 off 32 balls, in the IPL match, in Delhi, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Fine knocks by skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler propelled Rajasthan Royals a competitive 171 for 4 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL match, in Delhi, on Thursday.

Samson blazed his way to 42 off 27 balls after Rajasthan openers Buttler (41 off 32) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (32 off 20) laid the foundation with a 66-run stand in 7.4 overs.

Shivam Dube also made a useful contribution of 35 from 31 balls.

The Royals though scored just 46 runs from the last five overs, while losing two wickets.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal scores a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

For Mumbai Indians, spinner Rahul Chahar snapped two wickets for 33 runs, while pacers Jasprit Bumrah (1-15) and Trent Boult (1-37) did well to restrict Rajasthan.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl. They left out Ishan Kishan and brought in pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Rajasthan were unchanged.

Jos Buttler, looking to break his run of low scores in the IPL, and the young Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the batting for Rajasthan Royals while Trent Boult opened the bowling for Mumbai Indians.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler is stumped by Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI

After two quiet overs, the Royals got the runs coming. They got eight from the third over and 13 off the fifth. They then made the most of the last powerplay overs when Nathan Coulter-Nile was introduced, taking 14 runs from it.

Jaiswal scored a four and six to get to 20 off 11 balls, while Buttler was on 26 off 25, as the Royals scored 47 for 0 after six overs.

Buttler hit Jayant Yadav for a six in the next over to get to 34 off 29 balls.

Rahul Chahar was introduced in the eighth over and he too was hit by the England batsman for a six. However, the leg spinner ended Buttler’s innings with the fourth delivery of the eighth over, having him stumped by Quinton de Kock.

IMAGE: Rahul Chahar takes the catch off his own bowling to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

Buttler stepped out of his crease and attempted a slog. The ball turned past his outside edge and de Kock came up with an easy stumping with him yards down the pitch.

Buttler was out for 41 off 32 balls, which included 3 fours and 3 sixes as the Royals were 65 for 1.

Chahar then picked his second wicket, taking a return catch from Jaiswal with the penultimate delivery of his second over.

Jaiswal was out for 32 off 20, including 2 fours and 2 sixes, and the Royals were 91-2 after 10 overs.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson steps out to hit a four. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube then came up with some good batting to take Rajasthan Royals to 126 without further loss by the end of the 15th over in a third-wicket stand of 35 runs off 31 balls.

Dube brought up the 50 runs stand between the two in the 17th over with a single off Jasprit Bumrah.

However, Boult broke the 49-ball 57-run partnership with the fourth delivery of the 18th over uprooting Samson’s stumps. The batsman scored 42 off 27 ball, including 5 fours.

IMAGE: Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

Dube hit a six off the last delivery for six to take Rajasthan to 155 for 3. The New Zealand pacer finished his spell with figures of 4-0-37-1.

Dube was then dismissed caught and bowled by Bumrah after a fine 35 off 31 balls, which included 2 fours and 2 sixes.

Bumrah finished with figures of 4-0-15-1.

Coulter-Nile returned to bowl the last over. He was hit for a four by Riyan Parag off the first delivery but missed out on a wicket as Rohit Sharma dropped Parag off the fourth ball.

12 runs came off the over as David Miller hit a four off the last delivery to get Rajasthan Royals to 171-4.

They scored just 46 runs from the last five overs, while losing two wickets.