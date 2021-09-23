Turning Point: Early Wickets Cost Sunrisers

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel celebrates Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Kane Williamson's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting failed to live up to expectations yet again as they went down by eight wickets to Delhi Capitals in the IPL match in Dubai on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Sunrisers scored just 134 for 9 in their 20 overs after electing to bat before Delhi cruised to victory with 13 balls to spare.

This was Sunrisers's seventh defeat in eight games and they continue to languish at the bottom, while Delhi rose to the top with their seventh win from nine games.

Batting was Sunrisers's major issue in the first leg of IPL 2021 earlier this year and it continues to be a major headache for them in the UAE leg too.

In the absence of Jonny Bairstow, David Warner had to shoulder the burden of the Sunrisers batting, but the former captain was dismissed by Anrich Nortje for a duck in the first over to set the tone for Delhi Capitals.

There was no let-off from that point. Wriddhiman Saha was done in by Kagiso Rabada's extra pace as he mishit the pull shot and was caught at midwicket.

The pressure built by Delhi's disciplined bowling even got the better of the normally calm Kane Williamson.

The Sunrisers captain, who was dropped twice in his previous four deliveries, looked to take on Axar Patel, but holed out to the fielder at long-off and perished for 18, as Sunrisers slipped to 60 for 3 at the halfway stage.

With not much experience or quality in the middle and lower order, there was no late recovery and Sunrisers finished with a below-par total, which Delhi chased down with considerable ease.