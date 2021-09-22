News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

September 22, 2021 17:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Lord's-based MCC, the sole authority on the laws of cricket since it was founded in 1787, said the changes are effective immediately. Photograph: BCCI

The term 'batsman' has been amended to the gender-neutral term 'batter' in the Laws of Cricket to stress the importance of the women's game, the Marylebone Cricket Club said on Wednesday.

 

England beat India in the 2017 women's World Cup final in front of a capacity crowd at Lord's while the women's World Twenty20 final between Australia and India last year attracted more than 80,000 to the Melbourne Cricket Ground in increasing signs of popularity of the women's game.

The International Cricket Council, the world governing body of the sport, requires all 12 of its full members to have a national women's team.

The Lord's-based MCC, the sole authority on the laws of cricket since it was founded in 1787, said the changes are effective immediately.

"MCC believes that the use of gender-neutral terminology helps reinforce cricket's status as an inclusive game for all," the club said in a statement.

"The amendments are a natural evolution from work already undertaken in this area as well as an essential part of MCC's global responsibility to the sport.

"A number of governing Bodies and media organisations are already using the term "batter" in their playing conditions and reporting. We expect and encourage others to adopt the updated terminology following today's announcement of the change to the Laws."

Women's cricket will feature at the Commonwealth Games for the first time at the 2022 Games in Birmingham, England.

The MCC, the most esteemed club in the sport, welcomed its first female full member in 2018, 20 years after a vote to allow women to join.

Former England captain Clare Connor, the England and Wales Cricket Board's managing director of women's cricket, will become the first female president in the club's history next month when she takes over from Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Cricket On the Rise in US of A
Cricket On the Rise in US of A
Taliban bans IPL broadcast in Afghanistan
Taliban bans IPL broadcast in Afghanistan
Pakistan 'used and binned' by 'Western bloc': Raja
Pakistan 'used and binned' by 'Western bloc': Raja
Shaktikanta Das' recipe for sustainable growth
Shaktikanta Das' recipe for sustainable growth
Why implementing stricter e-com rules won't be easy
Why implementing stricter e-com rules won't be easy
Can't delay admitting girls in military college: SC
Can't delay admitting girls in military college: SC
SC rejects Padmanabhaswamy temple's plea for exemption
SC rejects Padmanabhaswamy temple's plea for exemption

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

SRH's Natarajan tests positive, IPL match to go ahead

SRH's Natarajan tests positive, IPL match to go ahead

'Rohit and Hardik are recovering very well'

'Rohit and Hardik are recovering very well'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances