IPL PICS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Images from the Indian Premier league match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, in Dubai, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals players celebrate after pacer Anrich Nortje dismisses Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner during the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a dismal batting performance and were restricted to a meagre 134 for 9 by Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Wednesday.

The script did not turn out as the Sunrisers wanted after opting to bat, as they lost David Warner (0) to the third ball of the innings without any runs on the board.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals players celebrate the wicket of Kane Williamson. Photograph: BCCI

Wriddhiman Saha (18) then added 29 runs with skipper Kane Williamson (18) before the former mistimed a pull to Shikhar Dawan at midwicket off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.

Williamson and Manish Pandey then tried to build the innings, stitching 31 runs for the third wicket, but Sunrisers soon suffered a jolt when their skipper offered a simple catch to Shimron Hetmyer at long-off off the bowling of Axar Patel.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada takes the catch to dismiss Manish Pandey. Photograph: BCCI

Pandey (18) followed suit and Kedar Jadhav (3) too did not help his cause either.

Jason Holder (10) too turned out to be a big flop as 10 runs was all he could muster.

With the damage already done, Abdul Samad (28 off 21, 2x4s, 1x6) tried his best to shore up the run-rate in the company of Rashid Khan (22 off 19 balls) but he too departed in search of quick runs, top-edging a miss-timed pull to Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant off Rabada's bowling.

IMAGE: Anrich Nortje celebrates the wicket of Kedar Jadhav. Photograph: BCCI

Rashid hit two fours and a six while scoring a much-needed 22 off 19 balls before he was run-out and Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained unbeaten on 5 off 3 balls as the Sunrisers swelled their total in the end overs.

Rabada was the pick of the Delhi bowlers with figures of 3 for 37, while Anrich Nortje (2/12) and Patel (2/32) picked up two wickets each.