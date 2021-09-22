News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Great stuff by Tyagi to maintain cool head under pressure: Bumrah

Great stuff by Tyagi to maintain cool head under pressure: Bumrah

Source: ANI
September 22, 2021 10:24 IST
IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Kartik Tyagi celebrates after picking up a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals pacer Kartik Tyagi impressed one and all by defending four runs in the final over against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game, and Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah also took notice and he lauded the youngster for maintaining his cool under pressure.

 

Rajasthan Royals registered a thrilling two-run victory over Punjab Kings on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing 186, Punjab Kings got off to an excellent start as openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on 120 runs for the opening wicket. However, after this, Rajasthan was able to make a comeback and the side registered a thrilling victory.

"What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021," tweeted Bumrah.

Kartik Tyagi returned with two wickets and he was adjudged as Man of the Match. In the final over, Tyagi was able to defend four runs as he bowled six perfect yorkers.

The young pacer was overjoyed with Bumrah's compliment and he took to Twitter to thank the death-over specalist. "It feels so great to get appreciation from my hero," tweeted Tyagi.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh took a five-wicket haul for Punjab Kings as Rajasthan Royals was bundled out for 185. For Sanju Samson-led side, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lamror scored 49 and 43 respectively. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami also scalped three wickets.

Rajasthan Royals will next lock horns against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

