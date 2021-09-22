News
What Abhinav Gifted Neeraj...

By Rediff Sports
September 22, 2021 18:36 IST
IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra, who won India's first track and field Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, with Abhinav Bindra, who won India's first solo Gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhinav Bindra/Instagram

An image for the ages was captured when India's first individual Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra met Neeraj Chopra, the country's first Olympic gold medalist in track and field events, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Abhinav presented the Olympic javelin champion a puppy named Tokyo and hoped it would motivate him to win another medal at the Paris Games in three years's time.

'Was a pleasure to meet and interact with India's golden man @Neeraj_chopra1! I hope that Tokyo will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024!', Abhinav tweeted.

Abhinav won India's first individual gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games when he registered a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the men's 10m air rifle event.

Neeraj ended India's 125 year wait for an Olympic medal in track and field events when he threw the javelin a distance of 87.58 metres to won Gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rediff Sports
