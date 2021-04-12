April 12, 2021 11:20 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with son Agastya. Photographs: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya had the best Sunday as he relaxed with son Agastya.

'The kind of Sundays I love,' Hardik captioned the post on Instagram.

Agastya, who will turn one on July 30, and his mum Nataša Stanković have been busy travelling with Hardik in recent months.

Hardik confessed he has become a lot more calm after Agastya was born.

'When you have a child then automatically you have more work, you think about life in a different way and I think my perspective towards my family has changed. As a person I have changed, and I think the change has come for the better,' he has said.

'The laughter I need before the game!' Pandya said before the IPL 2021 season opener which Mumbai Indians lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, April 9.