News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik Pandya had the best Sunday!

Hardik Pandya had the best Sunday!

By Rediff Cricket
April 12, 2021 11:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with son Agastya. Photographs: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya had the best Sunday as he relaxed with son Agastya.

'The kind of Sundays I love,' Hardik captioned the post on Instagram.

Agastya, who will turn one on July 30, and his mum Nataša Stanković have been busy travelling with Hardik in recent months.

Hardik confessed he has become a lot more calm after Agastya was born.

'When you have a child then automatically you have more work, you think about life in a different way and I think my perspective towards my family has changed. As a person I have changed, and I think the change has come for the better,' he has said.

'The laughter I need before the game!' Pandya said before the IPL 2021 season opener which Mumbai Indians lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, April 9.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Pandya Jr enjoys first flight with daddy
Pandya Jr enjoys first flight with daddy
What's made Hardik and Agastya smile?
What's made Hardik and Agastya smile?
'From national duty to father duty'
'From national duty to father duty'
After you are vaccinated, 10 things to know
After you are vaccinated, 10 things to know
Thousands gather for Kumbh as India fights Covid surge
Thousands gather for Kumbh as India fights Covid surge
Adarsh Gourav loses BAFTA to Anthony Hopkins
Adarsh Gourav loses BAFTA to Anthony Hopkins
Flipkart inks logistics, data centre pact with Adanis
Flipkart inks logistics, data centre pact with Adanis

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Will 6th title be MI's Mission Possible?

Will 6th title be MI's Mission Possible?

Hardik Pandya Jr too cool for the pool

Hardik Pandya Jr too cool for the pool

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use