Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will 6th title be MI's Mission Possible?

Will 6th title be MI's Mission Possible?

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
April 09, 2021 08:39 IST
IMAGE: Mumbai Indians celebrate winning the IPL 2020 title in Dubai. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning streak in IPL 2021.

The defending champions, who started training in right earnest on Monday, saw star pacer Jasprit Bumrah hit the straps.

Bumrah, who will again lead the MI attack in the absence of IPL legend Lasith Malinga, will have Trent Boult for company along with latest recruit Adam Milne to bolster MI's pace attack.

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham's presence in the squad gives MI an added option in case Hardik Pandya is unable to bowl, while the ever-reliable Kieron Pollard with his long handle and powerful hitting always keeps this Rohit Sharma-led team in the hunt.

Look at MI's batting line-up: Rohit, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Pollard and others ready to jam the accelerator in the middle and death overs.

Squad:

 AgeBatsBowlsRoleIPL matches
Rohit Sharma 33 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Captain/batsman 200
Suryakumar Yadav 30 Right-handed Right-arm medium Batsman 101
Saurabh Tiwary 31 Left-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 88
Chris Lynn 30 Right-handed Left-arm spin Batsman 41
Anmolpreet Singh 23 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 0
Quinton de Kock 28 Left-handed   Wicket-keeper 66
Ishan Kishan 22 Left-handed   Wicket-keeper 51
Aditya Tare 33 Right-handed   Wicket-keeper 35
Kieron Pollard 33 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium All-rounder 164
Hardik Pandya 27 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium All-rounder 80
Krunal Pandya 30 Left-handed Left-arm spin All-rounder 71
Jayant Yadav 31 Right-handed Right-arm off-break All-rounder 14
James Neesham 30 Left-handed Right-arm fast-medium All-rounder 9
Anukul Roy 22 Left-handed Left-arm spin All-rounder 1
Arjun Tendulkar 21 Left-handed Left-arm medium-fast All-rounder 0
Marco Jansen 20 Right-handed Left-arm fast All-rounder 0
Jasprit Bumrah 27 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 92
Dhawal Kulkarni 32 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 91
Trent Boult 31 Right-handed Left-arm fast-medium Bowler 48
Nathan Coulter-Nile 33 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 33
Adam Milne 28 Right-handed Right-arm fast Bowler 5
Yudhvir Singh 23 Right-handed Right-arm medium-fast Bowler 0
Mohsin Khan 22 Left-handed Left-arm fast-medium Bowler 0
Piyush Chawla 32 Left-handed Right-arm leg-break Bowler 164
Rahul Chahar 21 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break Bowler 31

Note: The players in bold are overseas players

Players bought at this year's IPL auction:

Arjun Tendulkar
James Neesham
Marco Jansen
Nathan Coulter-Nile
Adam Milne
Yudhvir Singh
Piyush Chawla

 

Overall win-loss record in IPL:

PlayedWonLostNo ResultWin%W/L ratio
203 120 83 0 59.11 1.45

Note: The win/loss tally includes results in Super Over after a tie

Best finish in IPL:

Champions in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020


How they fared in each edition:

YearPosition
2008 5th
2009 7th
2010 2nd
2011 3rd
2012 4th
2013 1st
2014 4th
2015 1st
2016 5th
2017 1st
2018 5th
2019 1st
2020 1st

 

Top batsmen:

 GamesRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate10050
R G Sharma 155 4060 109* 31.47 130.37 1 31
K A Pollard 164 3024 83 29.94 149.92 0 15
A T Rayudu 114 2416 81* 27.14 126.16 0 14
S R Tendulkar 78 2334 100* 34.83 119.87 1 13
S A Yadav 47 1416 79* 35.40 135.76 0 10
H H Pandya 80 1349 91 29.97 159.26 0 4
L M P Simmons 29 1079 100* 39.96 126.64 1 11
Q de Kock 32 1032 81 35.58 136.50 0 8
K H Pandya 71 1000 86 25.00 142.45 0 1
P A Patel 40 911 81 23.36 131.84 0 5

Top bowlers:

 GamesWicketsAverageRuns Per OverBest4W
S L Malinga 122 170 19.79 7.14 5-13 7
Harbhajan Singh 136 127 26.65 6.95 5-18 2
J J Bumrah 92 109 23.73 7.41 4-14 2
M J McClenaghan 56 71 25.39 8.49 4-21 1
K A Pollard 164 60 32.66 8.87 4-44 1
K H Pandya 71 46 32.78 7.26 3-14 0
H H Pandya 80 42 31.26 9.06 3-20 0
M M Patel 31 40 21.55 7.43 5-21 3
D S Kulkarni 34 36 24.11 7.95 3-18 0
M G Johnson 22 31 19.35 7.14 3-26 0

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Print this article
