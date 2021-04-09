Will 6th title be MI's Mission Possible?

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning streak in IPL 2021.
The defending champions, who started training in right earnest on Monday, saw star pacer Jasprit Bumrah hit the straps.
Bumrah, who will again lead the MI attack in the absence of IPL legend Lasith Malinga, will have Trent Boult for company along with latest recruit Adam Milne to bolster MI's pace attack.
All-rounder Jimmy Neesham's presence in the squad gives MI an added option in case Hardik Pandya is unable to bowl, while the ever-reliable Kieron Pollard with his long handle and powerful hitting always keeps this Rohit Sharma-led team in the hunt.
Look at MI's batting line-up: Rohit, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Pollard and others ready to jam the accelerator in the middle and death overs.
Squad:
|Age
|Bats
|Bowls
|Role
|IPL matches
|Rohit Sharma
|33
|Right-handed
|Right-arm off-break
|Captain/batsman
|200
|Suryakumar Yadav
|30
|Right-handed
|Right-arm medium
|Batsman
|101
|Saurabh Tiwary
|31
|Left-handed
|Right-arm off-break
|Batsman
|88
|Chris Lynn
|30
|Right-handed
|Left-arm spin
|Batsman
|41
|Anmolpreet Singh
|23
|Right-handed
|Right-arm off-break
|Batsman
|0
|Quinton de Kock
|28
|Left-handed
|Wicket-keeper
|66
|Ishan Kishan
|22
|Left-handed
|Wicket-keeper
|51
|Aditya Tare
|33
|Right-handed
|Wicket-keeper
|35
|Kieron Pollard
|33
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|All-rounder
|164
|Hardik Pandya
|27
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|All-rounder
|80
|Krunal Pandya
|30
|Left-handed
|Left-arm spin
|All-rounder
|71
|Jayant Yadav
|31
|Right-handed
|Right-arm off-break
|All-rounder
|14
|James Neesham
|30
|Left-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|All-rounder
|9
|Anukul Roy
|22
|Left-handed
|Left-arm spin
|All-rounder
|1
|Arjun Tendulkar
|21
|Left-handed
|Left-arm medium-fast
|All-rounder
|0
|Marco Jansen
|20
|Right-handed
|Left-arm fast
|All-rounder
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|27
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|92
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|32
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|91
|Trent Boult
|31
|Right-handed
|Left-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|48
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|33
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|33
|Adam Milne
|28
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast
|Bowler
|5
|Yudhvir Singh
|23
|Right-handed
|Right-arm medium-fast
|Bowler
|0
|Mohsin Khan
|22
|Left-handed
|Left-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|0
|Piyush Chawla
|32
|Left-handed
|Right-arm leg-break
|Bowler
|164
|Rahul Chahar
|21
|Right-handed
|Right-arm leg-break
|Bowler
|31
Note: The players in bold are overseas players
Players bought at this year's IPL auction:
Arjun Tendulkar
James Neesham
Marco Jansen
Nathan Coulter-Nile
Adam Milne
Yudhvir Singh
Piyush Chawla
Overall win-loss record in IPL:
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Win%
|W/L ratio
|203
|120
|83
|0
|59.11
|1.45
Note: The win/loss tally includes results in Super Over after a tie
Best finish in IPL:
Champions in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020
How they fared in each edition:
|Year
|Position
|2008
|5th
|2009
|7th
|2010
|2nd
|2011
|3rd
|2012
|4th
|2013
|1st
|2014
|4th
|2015
|1st
|2016
|5th
|2017
|1st
|2018
|5th
|2019
|1st
|2020
|1st
Top batsmen:
|Games
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|R G Sharma
|155
|4060
|109*
|31.47
|130.37
|1
|31
|K A Pollard
|164
|3024
|83
|29.94
|149.92
|0
|15
|A T Rayudu
|114
|2416
|81*
|27.14
|126.16
|0
|14
|S R Tendulkar
|78
|2334
|100*
|34.83
|119.87
|1
|13
|S A Yadav
|47
|1416
|79*
|35.40
|135.76
|0
|10
|H H Pandya
|80
|1349
|91
|29.97
|159.26
|0
|4
|L M P Simmons
|29
|1079
|100*
|39.96
|126.64
|1
|11
|Q de Kock
|32
|1032
|81
|35.58
|136.50
|0
|8
|K H Pandya
|71
|1000
|86
|25.00
|142.45
|0
|1
|P A Patel
|40
|911
|81
|23.36
|131.84
|0
|5
Top bowlers:
|Games
|Wickets
|Average
|Runs Per Over
|Best
|4W
|S L Malinga
|122
|170
|19.79
|7.14
|5-13
|7
|Harbhajan Singh
|136
|127
|26.65
|6.95
|5-18
|2
|J J Bumrah
|92
|109
|23.73
|7.41
|4-14
|2
|M J McClenaghan
|56
|71
|25.39
|8.49
|4-21
|1
|K A Pollard
|164
|60
|32.66
|8.87
|4-44
|1
|K H Pandya
|71
|46
|32.78
|7.26
|3-14
|0
|H H Pandya
|80
|42
|31.26
|9.06
|3-20
|0
|M M Patel
|31
|40
|21.55
|7.43
|5-21
|3
|D S Kulkarni
|34
|36
|24.11
|7.95
|3-18
|0
|M G Johnson
|22
|31
|19.35
|7.14
|3-26
|0
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com