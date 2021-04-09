Will 6th title be MI's Mission Possible?

April 09, 2021 08:39 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians celebrate winning the IPL 2020 title in Dubai. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning streak in IPL 2021.

The defending champions, who started training in right earnest on Monday, saw star pacer Jasprit Bumrah hit the straps.

Bumrah, who will again lead the MI attack in the absence of IPL legend Lasith Malinga, will have Trent Boult for company along with latest recruit Adam Milne to bolster MI's pace attack.

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham's presence in the squad gives MI an added option in case Hardik Pandya is unable to bowl, while the ever-reliable Kieron Pollard with his long handle and powerful hitting always keeps this Rohit Sharma-led team in the hunt.

Look at MI's batting line-up: Rohit, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Pollard and others ready to jam the accelerator in the middle and death overs.

Squad:

Age Bats Bowls Role IPL matches Rohit Sharma 33 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Captain/batsman 200 Suryakumar Yadav 30 Right-handed Right-arm medium Batsman 101 Saurabh Tiwary 31 Left-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 88 Chris Lynn 30 Right-handed Left-arm spin Batsman 41 Anmolpreet Singh 23 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 0 Quinton de Kock 28 Left-handed Wicket-keeper 66 Ishan Kishan 22 Left-handed Wicket-keeper 51 Aditya Tare 33 Right-handed Wicket-keeper 35 Kieron Pollard 33 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium All-rounder 164 Hardik Pandya 27 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium All-rounder 80 Krunal Pandya 30 Left-handed Left-arm spin All-rounder 71 Jayant Yadav 31 Right-handed Right-arm off-break All-rounder 14 James Neesham 30 Left-handed Right-arm fast-medium All-rounder 9 Anukul Roy 22 Left-handed Left-arm spin All-rounder 1 Arjun Tendulkar 21 Left-handed Left-arm medium-fast All-rounder 0 Marco Jansen 20 Right-handed Left-arm fast All-rounder 0 Jasprit Bumrah 27 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 92 Dhawal Kulkarni 32 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 91 Trent Boult 31 Right-handed Left-arm fast-medium Bowler 48 Nathan Coulter-Nile 33 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 33 Adam Milne 28 Right-handed Right-arm fast Bowler 5 Yudhvir Singh 23 Right-handed Right-arm medium-fast Bowler 0 Mohsin Khan 22 Left-handed Left-arm fast-medium Bowler 0 Piyush Chawla 32 Left-handed Right-arm leg-break Bowler 164 Rahul Chahar 21 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break Bowler 31

Note: The players in bold are overseas players

Players bought at this year's IPL auction:

Arjun Tendulkar

James Neesham

Marco Jansen

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Adam Milne

Yudhvir Singh

Piyush Chawla

Overall win-loss record in IPL:

Played Won Lost No Result Win% W/L ratio 203 120 83 0 59.11 1.45

Note: The win/loss tally includes results in Super Over after a tie

Best finish in IPL:

Champions in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020





How they fared in each edition:

Year Position 2008 5th 2009 7th 2010 2nd 2011 3rd 2012 4th 2013 1st 2014 4th 2015 1st 2016 5th 2017 1st 2018 5th 2019 1st 2020 1st

Top batsmen:

Games Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 R G Sharma 155 4060 109* 31.47 130.37 1 31 K A Pollard 164 3024 83 29.94 149.92 0 15 A T Rayudu 114 2416 81* 27.14 126.16 0 14 S R Tendulkar 78 2334 100* 34.83 119.87 1 13 S A Yadav 47 1416 79* 35.40 135.76 0 10 H H Pandya 80 1349 91 29.97 159.26 0 4 L M P Simmons 29 1079 100* 39.96 126.64 1 11 Q de Kock 32 1032 81 35.58 136.50 0 8 K H Pandya 71 1000 86 25.00 142.45 0 1 P A Patel 40 911 81 23.36 131.84 0 5

Top bowlers:

Games Wickets Average Runs Per Over Best 4W S L Malinga 122 170 19.79 7.14 5-13 7 Harbhajan Singh 136 127 26.65 6.95 5-18 2 J J Bumrah 92 109 23.73 7.41 4-14 2 M J McClenaghan 56 71 25.39 8.49 4-21 1 K A Pollard 164 60 32.66 8.87 4-44 1 K H Pandya 71 46 32.78 7.26 3-14 0 H H Pandya 80 42 31.26 9.06 3-20 0 M M Patel 31 40 21.55 7.43 5-21 3 D S Kulkarni 34 36 24.11 7.95 3-18 0 M G Johnson 22 31 19.35 7.14 3-26 0

