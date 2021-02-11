News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik Pandya Jr too cool for the pool

Hardik Pandya Jr too cool for the pool

By Rediff Cricket
February 11, 2021 10:02 IST
IMAGE: Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya with son Agastya. Photographs: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Hardik Pandya's son Agastya was all smiles as he enjoyed his first day in the pool.

'Too cool for the pool... My boy's clearly a water baby,' Hardik posted on Instagram.

'Our boy's first day at the pool,' Natasta noted on Instagram.

Hardik turned out in a stylish Versace bathrobe while Natasa sizzled in black in the hot Chennai sun.

Agastya, all of 6 months old, took his first flight with his parents to Chennai where his dad is part of the Indian Test squad for the first two Tests against England.

Rediff Cricket
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

