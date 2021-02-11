Hardik Pandya Jr too cool for the pool

February 11, 2021 10:02 IST

IMAGE: Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya with son Agastya. Photographs: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya's son Agastya was all smiles as he enjoyed his first day in the pool.

'Too cool for the pool... My boy's clearly a water baby,' Hardik posted on Instagram.

'Our boy's first day at the pool,' Natasta noted on Instagram.

Hardik turned out in a stylish Versace bathrobe while Natasa sizzled in black in the hot Chennai sun.

Agastya, all of 6 months old, took his first flight with his parents to Chennai where his dad is part of the Indian Test squad for the first two Tests against England.