What's made Hardik and Agastya smile?

December 15, 2020 07:41 IST

After winning the Man of the Series in the T20Is against Australia last week, Hardik Pandya said he was waiting to head home to be with his son.

Hardik has been away from home since August -- first for IPL 2020 and then in Australia for the ODI and T20 series.

The all-rounder seems to be making up for the lost time and he is showing us just how.

After posting a pic on Sunday, of him feeding his four month old milk, Hardik tweeted another cute photograph, this time of Agastya smiling broadly.

The popular nursery rhyme, Five Little Monkeys is what made the father-son duo grin wide.

We love seeing father-son bond over little things and we can't wait for more 'melt out hearts' priceless moments like these.