December 14, 2020 08:57 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with son Agastya. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya, who returned from Australia, was immediately back to 'father duty' as he reunited with his four-month-old son Agastya.

'From national duty to father duty,' the India all-rounder captioned the picture, in which he can be seen feeding Agastya milk.

Hardik has been away from home since August -- first for IPL 2020 and then in Australia for the ODI and T20 series.