Turning Point: Padikkal, De Villiers' Wickets

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal loses his wicket to Shardul Thakur in the game against the Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, September 24, 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings have come out strong in IPl 2021 having struggled in IPL 2020. In the first phase in India and now in the second phase in the UAE, CSK have been relentless from the word go.

After the first phase, which saw CSK openers dominating the proceedings, it's their bowlers who are coming to their own in the second phase. After winning the toss, M S Dhoni invited the Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal provided RCB a brilliant start. The duo were harsh on the CSK bowlers and were cruising at 55-0 at the end of the powerplay.

As the Dhoni-Padikkal show continued their carnage by racing towards individual half-centuries, RCB were placed well for a 200-plus score.

Left-hander Padikkal brought up his sixth IPL half-century off 35 deliveries while Kohli scored his half-century off just 53 balls.

As the game approached the final six over phase, Dhoni introduced Dwayne Bravo and he delivered the much-needed breakthrough for CSK.

Kohli, looking to hit one out of the park, was caught at midwicket by Ravindra Jadeja in the 12th over. RCB were 111-1 at the end of the over, still very much in with a chance of a 180+ score with A B de Villiers, Tim David and Glen Maxwell there for the late flourish.

In the 17th over, Shardul Thakur dismissed de Villiers and Padikkal off consecutive deliveries. Padikkal departed for 70 off 50 while ABD could just contribute 12.

Tim David's debut didn't last long as Deepak Chahar removed him in the penultimate over of the innings. Chahar just gave four runs and returned with a wicket in the 19th over.

By that time, RCB batsmen were struggling on a slow pitch and in the last over, Bravo removed Maxwell and Harshal Patel to restrict Bangalore to 156-6.

From 111-0, RCB slumped to 156-6, losing six wickets for just 45 runs in the final six overs.