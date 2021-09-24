News
KP Picks This Team To Win IPL 2021

KP Picks This Team To Win IPL 2021

By Rediff Cricket
September 24, 2021 16:37 IST
IMAGE: Delhi Capitals players celebrate a wicket during their IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Photograph: BCCI
 

Kevin Pietersen predicts the in-form Delhi Capitals to win this year's Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals top the points table with seven wins from nine games as they look set to win their maiden IPL title.

DC began the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE with a thumping 8 wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad to underline their credentials as the favourites.

KP also touched upon England's pull out of the Pakistan tour, saying the administrators will have to accept that player power has a big role in modern day cricket.

England withdrew their men's and women's teams from next month's tour of Pakistan, the country's cricket board said on Monday, three days after New Zealand abandoned their tour of the country amid security concerns.

'Fridays facts: 1. Player power in cricket is now in full force so you're just going to have to deal with it.
2. DC are your '21 IPL winners.
3. Covid is done,' KP, who is currently doing commentary for the IPL in the UAE, tweeted.

