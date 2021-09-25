News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Top Performer: Bravo! Bravo

Top Performer: Bravo! Bravo

By Rediff Cricket
September 25, 2021 08:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pacer Dwayne Bravo celebrates with Josh Hazlewood after dismissing Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI
 

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo stole the limelight from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal show to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore who made a strong start.

After CSK won the toss and put RCB in, both Kohli and Padikkal hit the CSK bowlers to all corners of the park and looked dangerous at 111-0 in just the 14th over.

With A B de Villiers and Glen Maxwell in the hut waiting to have a crack at the ball, RCB looked all set for a huge total in Sharjah.

Earlier, Kohli, opening the batting, made his intentions clear in the first two balls of the game when he smashed Deepak Chahar for back-to-back boundaries. Padikkal joined the party in the next over when he took on Josh Hazlewood smashing him for a huge six.

Kohli and Padikkal brought their half-century stand in the sixth over with the fast bowlers taking a pasting.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja wasn't spared as he was smashed all around the park. Padikkal brought his half-century with a boundary off Chahar in the 12th over, which coincided with RCB openers putting on a century stand.

Kohli in the next over brought up his half-century with a boundary off Jadeja as RCB looked set for a huge total.

With the wicket slowing down, CSK Skipper M S Dhoni brought in Dwayne Bravo into the attack.

After conceding 8 runs from his opening over, Bravo gave CSK the breakthrough removing Kohli for 53.

This resulted in RCB losing momentum. Padikkal and de Villiers perished in quick succession. Bravo returned to bowl the death overs, ensured Maxwell was dismissed for 11.

Maxwell, who was looking to hit a six virtually every ball, was foxed by a slower one from Bravo and was pouched by Jadeja at cow corner.

Bravo removed Harshal Patel off the last ball of the innings to finish with 3-24 from his four overs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL PIX: Super Kings sink Royal Challengers to go top
IPL PIX: Super Kings sink Royal Challengers to go top
PIX: Away From the KKR-MI Battle...
PIX: Away From the KKR-MI Battle...
Malik joins SRH as short-term Covid-19 replacement
Malik joins SRH as short-term Covid-19 replacement
Delhi court shootout: Who was Jitendra Gogi
Delhi court shootout: Who was Jitendra Gogi
IPL PIX: Super Kings sink Royal Challengers to go top
IPL PIX: Super Kings sink Royal Challengers to go top
Quad leaders hold first in-person meet in White House
Quad leaders hold first in-person meet in White House
Journey of Sensex: From 1,000 to 60,000 in over 31 yrs
Journey of Sensex: From 1,000 to 60,000 in over 31 yrs

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

SA pacer Nortje hails Pant's understanding of the game

SA pacer Nortje hails Pant's understanding of the game

KP Picks This Team To Win IPL 2021

KP Picks This Team To Win IPL 2021

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances