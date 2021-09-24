IPL PICS: Royal Challengers vs Chennai Super Kings

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, in Sharjah, on Friday.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal hit 5 fours and 3 sixes in his 41-ball 53 druing the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, in Sharjah, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Virat Kohli and young Devdutt Padikkal struck brisk half-centuries in an impressive 111-run stand before Chennai Super King fought back to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 156 for 6 in the Indian Premier League match, in Sharjah, on Friday.

Kohli (53) and Padikkal (70) went hammer and tongs after the Royal Challengers were asked to take first strike. But once the partnership was broken by Dwayne Bravo, they lost the momentum and allowed the Super Kings to wrest control.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli waves to his dressing room after scoring 50. Photograph: BCCI

RCB could score only 45 runs in the remaining 6.4 overs after being in a position from where they could have pushed for a score in the vicinity of 200.

Bravo's bowling made a huge difference to the conclusion of the RCB innings as he conceded only 24 runs in his four overs while taking the wickets of Glenn Maxwell (11) and Harshal Patel (3).

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal gets a high-five from skipper Virat Kohli after completing 50. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings had no dearth of quality bowlers as Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood opened the attack, but Bangalore openers Kohli and Padikkal went about striking the ball cleanly.

Kohli began with consecutive boundaries off Chahar, but took a bit of time to find his rhythm. He lofted the same bowler for a massive six on the on-side while Padikkal was fluent with his well-timed shots on the off.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pacer Dwayne Bravo celebrates with Josh Hazlewood after dismissing Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni shuffled his bowlers but none got the length that could either trouble the batters or stop the run-flow.

The young left-hander also used his feet well against left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, sending the ball soaring over long-on. He completed his fifty with a crushing four off Chahar, which also raised the team's hundred.

IMAGE: Suresh Raina takes the catch to dismiss AB de Villiers. Photograph: BCCI

The breakthrough eventually came when Bravo sent back Kohli, who struck the ball clean and hard but was caught near the boundary ropes.

That wicket stemmed the flow of runs and while trying to break the shackles, both AB De Villiers (12) and Padikkal became victims of Shardul Thakur.

Maxwell was expected to go after the bowlers and he did that, striking a six off Bravo to raise the team's 150 in the 18th over, but a late flourish eluded the Royal Challengers.