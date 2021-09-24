News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Away From the KKR-MI Battle...

Away From the KKR-MI Battle...

By Rediff Cricket
September 24, 2021 12:57 IST
Glimpses off the field when the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders met at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, September 23, 2021.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: KKR's Dinesh Karthik and MI's Rohit Sharma have a chat before the game.
Photograph: Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

 

IMAGE: KKR's Sunil Narine and Andre Russell tease MI's Kieron Pollard after the game, likely alluding to Kieron's little dance to evade an Andre delivery during the match.
Photograph: Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

 

IMAGE: Best Buds Meet: Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh catch up. Bhajji no longer plays for MI, which still employs Sachin as its icon player.
Photograph: Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

 

IMAGE: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer are pleased as punch after KKR's emphatic win over the defending champions.
Photograph: Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

 

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer take a selfie after their match-winning partnership for KKR.
Photograph: Faheem Hussain/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 

 
