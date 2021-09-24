Away From the KKR-MI Battle...

Glimpses off the field when the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders met at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, September 23, 2021.

IMAGE: KKR's Dinesh Karthik and MI's Rohit Sharma have a chat before the game.

Photograph: Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

IMAGE: KKR's Sunil Narine and Andre Russell tease MI's Kieron Pollard after the game, likely alluding to Kieron's little dance to evade an Andre delivery during the match.

Photograph: Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

IMAGE: Best Buds Meet: Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh catch up. Bhajji no longer plays for MI, which still employs Sachin as its icon player.

Photograph: Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

IMAGE: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer are pleased as punch after KKR's emphatic win over the defending champions.

Photograph: Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer take a selfie after their match-winning partnership for KKR.

Photograph: Faheem Hussain/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

