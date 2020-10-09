SEE: Warne's masterclass for Royals leg-spinners

October 09, 2020 18:06 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Team Mentor Shane Warne with Shreyas Gopal. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Rajasthan Royals's young spinners had the chance of their lifetime as they got some personalised training on spin bowling from Australian legend Shane Warne.

Leg-spinners Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande, the three young spinners, got a chance to interact with Warne, who is the Royals's team mentor, during their training session in Dubai.

'If you keep your action strong then you have more chance of landing it (bowling on the right spot),' Warne tells Gopal in the video posted by the Royals on Twitter.

'The important thing when you are in a pressure situation is to make sure that you don't rush,' was Warne's advice to Tewatia.

'Good editing and glad you didn't give all the secrets away hahahaha. Great to be back with the Royals family!' Warne commented on the video.