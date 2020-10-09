Lungi Ngidi unhappy at CSK?

October 09, 2020 16:13 IST

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi celebrates a wicket during the game against the Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Is South Africa pace bowler Lungi Ngidi unhappy at Chennai Super Kings?

Ngidi, who appears to have fallen out of favour at CSK, played the first two IPL 2020 games, in which he took four wickets.

He played a role in CSK's opening win against Mumbai Indians when he took 3/38 to trigger a late collapse, but he suffered in the next game against Rajasthan Royals when he was hit for four sixes in an over by Jofra Archer, including 30 runs in the final over of the innings -- the joint most expensive final over in IPL history.

Following that game, Ngidi has been benched and it seems he is getting frustrated with the state of things.

On Thursday, October 8, Ngidi posted a cryptic tweet: 'There's a lot of bad things that they wishing on me.'

To which a twitterati replied: 'You deserve a better IPL team bro.'

Ngidi liked the tweet as you can see in the screenshots below.

If Ngidi is feeling unsettled, then it could worsen the woes for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK who are enduring their worst-ever IPL with four losses from their first six games.