DK Breaks The Beard

October 08, 2020 10:30 IST

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik aces Kieron Pollard's 'Break the Beard' challenge. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The viral #BreakTheBeard challenge was hit when it first appeared during the Indian Premier League season a couple of years ago.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have earlier taken part in this challenge.

This IPL, Mumbai Indians's Kieron Pollard, taking a cue from team-mate Hardik Pandya to #BreakTheBeard, sports a nifty goatee.

Pollard posted a video on Instagram and tagged Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Dinesh Karthik.

On Wednesday, October 7, Karthik looked unrecognisable after trimming his beard ahead of KKR's game against Chennai Super Kings.

DK certainly looked dapper in his Van Dyke-st beard.

'@kieron.pollard55 Challenge accepted. As the season intensifies, time to hit a new level & #breakthebeard. KKR 1 - MI 1. #korbolorbojeetbo #GameFaceOn #ipl #MivsKKR,' responded Hardik Pandya, who clearly liked what he saw of DK.