'Rahul, naam toh suna hoga.' SRK makes Tripathi's day

October 08, 2020 09:50 IST

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan applauds Rahul Tripathi for his fine knock. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rahul Tripathi had a memorable day after his scintillating 81 off 51 balls help set up Kolkata Knight Riders's 10-run win over the Chennai Super King at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 7.

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi celebrated his promotion to the top, striking a 51-ball 81. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Tripathi, opening the innings for the first time this season for KKR, won the Man of the Match for his efforts and earned shoutout from KKR Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

During the post-match presentation when Rahul walked up to collect his Man of the Match award, Shah Rukh shouted: 'Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga,' even as Commentator Harsha Bhogle and Tripathi burst into laughter.

Shah Rukh has played characters named Rahul in at least 10 films, and the line he used in Abu Dhabi was from his 1997 blockbuster Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Taking to Twitter, SRK heaped praise on Rahul Tripathi. 'We were a few runs short, but the bowling made up for it at the end. Well played boys of @KKRiders And have to mention our @ImRTripathi Naam toh suna tha....kaam usse bhi kamaal hai’ Be healthy all of you and rest well. @Bazmccullum will see u soon.'

KKR's Twitter feed posted a picture of Tripathi with his award, noting 'Jiss film mein Rahul ho, woh superhit hi hoti hai!'

With the win over CSK, KKR have moved to third spot in the IPL table.