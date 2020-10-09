SEE: What Ben Stokes is up to

October 09, 2020 17:06 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals star Ben Stokes is currently undergoing a six-day quarantine in his hotel room in Dubai. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Rajasthan Royal Ben Stokes is yet to completely recover from jet lag after a long flight from New Zealand, but the Englishman can't wait to get cracking in the IPL.

Stokes has been confined to his hotel room in Dubai as he has to spend six days in quarantine as part of the IPL's COVID-19 regulations.

He missed the first couple of weeks of IPL 2020 as he was attending to his ailing father in Christchurch, where he had been based since August, after pulling out in the middle of the Test series against Pakistan.

Stokes will be available to join the Royals after October 10. If all goes well, he could play in the game against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai on October 11.

Stokes is doing some running on the treadmill in his hotel room and playing X-box games with Royals and England team-mates Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Tom Curran.

Check out the video below for more!