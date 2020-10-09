SEE: Mumbai Indians' youngsters can't get enough of cricket!

October 09, 2020 14:18 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians'S Anukul Roy. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

The youngsters in the Mumbai Indians squad can't seem to get enough of cricket!

Despite their hectic training schedule along with matches in the IPL, there was nothing stopping Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan and Anukul Roy from playing cricket inside the Mumbai Indians dressing room along with Amit Shah, the sports massage therapist at the IPL franchise.

The indoor cricket game is played with a tennis ball and is generally played inside one's house and at times even inside an office during breaks.

Shah got a rare chance to be a part of the action when he faced the bowling of leg-spinner Chahar, and he did well to play out the first couple of balls but was then done in by a bouncer from the leggie.