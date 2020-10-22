News
Star Perfomer: Siraj makes IPL history

Star Perfomer: Siraj makes IPL history

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
Last updated on: October 22, 2020 07:16 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Mohammed Siraj celebrates dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders' opener Rahul Tripathi

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Mohammed Siraj celebrates dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders opener Rahul Tripathi. Photograph: BCCI
 

It was a day destined to belong to Mohammed Siraj.

The Royal Challengers paceman was drafted into the playing XI just before the start of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

He was the lone change in the team and what a decision it turned out to be for Virat Kohli's RCB!

Sharing the new ball with Chris Morris, Siraj started the rut for KKR in just the second over of the innings, getting opener Rahul Tripathi to edge one to 'keeper A B de Villiers.

Siraj then went through the defences of KKR's number 3 batsman Nitish Rana. It was a perfect inswinger, pitched up and it went through the batsman's defences as Rana was dismissed for a first ball duck.

Siraj started his spell with a sensational double-wicket maiden.

Tom Banton, who came in for Rana, took on Navdeep Saini in the 3rd over and looked set for a big innings.

The Englishman's stay at the wicket was cut short by Siraj, bowling in a beautiful channel, a probing line. Banton was done in by a delivery that was Test match quality. He went hard at the ball, only managed to nick it and de Villiers did the rest.

Siraj ended his first spell of three overs with figures of 3/2 before finishing with figures of 3 for 8, giving 6 runs off his 4th over.

Siraj's brilliance saw KKR reduced to 14 for 4 inside 4 overs -- the lowest score by any team inside the Powerplay this season. The Hyderabad lad became the first bowler to bowl two maidens in an IPL game.

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
IPL 2020

IPL 2020

