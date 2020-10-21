RCB eyeing top of points table finish: De Villiers

Source:

October 21, 2020 21:03 IST

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star batsman AB de Villiers says ‘there is definitely a mental edge that a team takes in finishing at the top’. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Royals Challengers Bangalore are experiencing one of its finest IPL seasons and batting maestro AB de Villiers says his team wants to top the points table on its way to the play-offs of the ongoing edition.

Ahead of their game against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the Royal Challengers were placed third on the points table with 12 from nine matches.

Going into their match against Kolkata Knight Riders they had six wins and three defeats.

"There is definitely a mental edge that a team takes in finishing at the top, having been the most consistent team over 14 matches against the best teams in the IPL.

"So, we will definitely be focusing on that. We know that we will have to take it one hurdle at a time though," the South African said, in a video message uploaded by his franchise on its Twitter handle.

The supremely gifted South African cricketer played some fine knocks for RCB this season, a couple of them single-handedly helping the team to victory.

"... With it, we can also send a message to the other teams that we are here to finish at the top of the table and to not just qualify for the play-offs. I really think we have the ability to do that," he said.

De Villiers is in ominous form. He single-handedly won the game against Rajasthan Royals with an unbeaten 55 from 22 balls in a 178-run chase last Saturday.

He had also smashed a 33-ball 73 in the first-leg game against Kolkata Knight Riders.