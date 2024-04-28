News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Fresh gunfight breaks out between 2 groups in Manipur

Fresh gunfight breaks out between 2 groups in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 28, 2024 11:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A gun-battle broke out between village volunteers of the two warring communities in ethnic-strife torn Manipur's Imphal West district on Sunday morning, police said.

IMAGE: A security personnel keeps a vigil during the re-polling of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at Khurai, in Imphal East. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place as several dozens of armed men opened indiscriminate fire on Koutruk village in the periphery of Imphal Valley from the adjoining hills in Kangpokpi district, a police officer said.

Some of the bullets reportedly pieced walls of the homes of the villagers, he said, adding women, children and the elderly are being evacuated to safe areas nearby.

 

Locally made mortar shells known as 'Pumpi' are also being fired on the village, creating panic among its residents, he said.

The village volunteers in Koutruk also retaliated, leading to a gunfight, he said, adding security personnel are being rushed to the area to bring the situation under control.

The gunfight was underway till the report was filed.

Koutruk village has been witness to intense gunfights between village volunteers of the two warring communities since ethnic violence broke out on May 3 last year. It has been identified as one of the most vulnerable areas for gun attacks.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May 3 last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2 CRPF jawans killed in insurgent attack in Manipur
2 CRPF jawans killed in insurgent attack in Manipur
Manipur: After attacks, commando units to be shifted
Manipur: After attacks, commando units to be shifted
Kukis, Meitis agree on this: Not right time for polls
Kukis, Meitis agree on this: Not right time for polls
Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar?
Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar?
Death bowling of yorkers is not seen often: Klusener
Death bowling of yorkers is not seen often: Klusener
Has Sanju Samson Booked His T20 WC Slot?
Has Sanju Samson Booked His T20 WC Slot?
India shock Olympic champs Korea for WC recurve gold
India shock Olympic champs Korea for WC recurve gold
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Silent campaigning in violence-hit Manipur: Why?

Silent campaigning in violence-hit Manipur: Why?

'Don't Know What Will Happen On April 19'

'Don't Know What Will Happen On April 19'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances