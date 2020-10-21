PICS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Last updated on: October 21, 2020 22:21 IST

Images from Wednesday's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Captain Eoin Morgan's 30 off 34 balls was the only bright spot in Kolkata Knight Riders's innings during Wednesday's IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders failed miserably with the bat, putting up just 84 for 8 in their 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL match, in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, their batsmen were all at sea against some stunning swing and spin bowling by Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal, who wreaked havoc as the Knight Riders collapsed like a deck of cards.

IMAGE: Nitish Rana is clean bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

While Siraj (4-2-8-3) ran through KKR’s top order and earned the distinction of becoming the first bowler in the history of the IPL to bowl two maiden overs, Chahal (2/15) was as deceiving and precise with his turners.

It is the Knight Riders second-lowest total after their 67 all-out against Mumbai Indians in 2008.

Playing without West Indies star players Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, the Knight Riders struggled to get going and it was all over for them once skipper Eoin Morgan was dismissed by Washington Sundar for 30.

IMAGE: Chris Morris takes the catch to dismiss Shubman Gill, off the bowling of Navdeep Saini. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

It was a masterstroke from skipper Virat Kohli to include Siraj in place of spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, keeping in mind a fresh strip.

Siraj began with a double wicket maiden over in which he dismissed opener Rahul Tripahi (1) and Nitish Rana (0) off successive deliveries.

He followed it up with another wicket-maiden over, getting rid of Tom Banton (10) in the process.

His figures read an astonishing 2-1-0-3 at that time.

IMAGE: Pacer Mohammed Siraj, left, celebrates with skipper Virat Kohli after having Tom Banton caught A B de Villiers. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Tripathi nicked one straight back to AB de Villiers behind the stumps and off the next delivery Siraj ran through the gates of Rana for a golden duck.

In his next over, he accounted for hard-hitting English batsman Tom Banton (10) with a scrambled seam delivery to cap the best ever opening two overs in the IPL.

In between, Navdeep Saini (1/23 from thee overs) dismissed in-form opener Shubman Gill (1) after the young opener mis-timed a pull to be caught by Chris Morris as KKR looked in shambles with 14/4 inside four overs.

KKR had their most-experienced batsmen in Morgan and Karthik in the middle. But Chahal exposed latter's woes against leg-spin bowling as he trapped him leg before following a successful review.

Thereafter, it was always an uphill task for the former champions.