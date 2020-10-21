News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warne wants to go on a date with...

Warne wants to go on a date with...

By Rediff Cricket
October 21, 2020 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shane Warne

IMAGE: Shane Warne, brand ambassador and team mentor of the Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Australia's spin legend Shane Warne revealed if he got the chance he would love to go on a dinner date with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

 
Video: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Warne, brand ambassador and team mentor of Rajasthan Royals, was hosting Episode 4 of the The Royals Podcast featuring Captain Steve Smith along with Jos Buttler and Tom Curran.

When asked by Warne as to which celebrity they would like go out on a dinner date with, Smith replied: 'Margot Robbie'.

Curran's pick was his childhood crush Jennifer Aniston.

When Warne -- who has dated British actor Liz Hurley -- was asked, he replied: 'Angelina Jolie is the No 1 on my list. I think she ...'

Buttler left the unflapabble Aussie mighty impressed when he said as a kid the first thing he had heard about the Ashes was Warne's 'Ball of the Century'.

He was referring to the 'Ball of the Century' bowled by Warne to get England's Mike Gatting during the first Test in the 1993 Ashes series. The ball turned sharply from outside the leg stump to hit a stunned Gatting's stumps.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2020: Who are Most Valuable Players?
IPL 2020: Who are Most Valuable Players?
PIX: Preity Zinta's priceless reactions
PIX: Preity Zinta's priceless reactions
IPL 2020, Week 4: All the Hits & Misses
IPL 2020, Week 4: All the Hits & Misses
Bigg Boss 14: Just who is Rubina Dilaik?
Bigg Boss 14: Just who is Rubina Dilaik?
Armymen's trust moves SC over discrepancy in pension
Armymen's trust moves SC over discrepancy in pension
Online fraud attempts drop 29% during unlock
Online fraud attempts drop 29% during unlock
Amazon vs Future battle begins, verdict by next week
Amazon vs Future battle begins, verdict by next week

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

Why Pooran's showing in IPL has impressed Tendulkar

Why Pooran's showing in IPL has impressed Tendulkar

Fan calls Rahul 'Thala', his response goes viral

Fan calls Rahul 'Thala', his response goes viral

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use