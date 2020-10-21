Warne wants to go on a date with...

October 21, 2020 12:55 IST

IMAGE: Shane Warne, brand ambassador and team mentor of the Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Australia's spin legend Shane Warne revealed if he got the chance he would love to go on a dinner date with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

Video: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Warne, brand ambassador and team mentor of Rajasthan Royals, was hosting Episode 4 of the The Royals Podcast featuring Captain Steve Smith along with Jos Buttler and Tom Curran.

When asked by Warne as to which celebrity they would like go out on a dinner date with, Smith replied: 'Margot Robbie'.

Curran's pick was his childhood crush Jennifer Aniston.

When Warne -- who has dated British actor Liz Hurley -- was asked, he replied: 'Angelina Jolie is the No 1 on my list. I think she ...'

Buttler left the unflapabble Aussie mighty impressed when he said as a kid the first thing he had heard about the Ashes was Warne's 'Ball of the Century'.

He was referring to the 'Ball of the Century' bowled by Warne to get England's Mike Gatting during the first Test in the 1993 Ashes series. The ball turned sharply from outside the leg stump to hit a stunned Gatting's stumps.