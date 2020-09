September 25, 2020 10:37 IST

Photographs: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab Co-owner Preity Zinta was seen in a sparkly metallic mask during Thursday's IPL game in Dubai.

The actress made a statement in a glittery silver sequined mask, white pant suit and dangling earrings wearing her luscious locks loose.

Preity was all smiles as K L Rahul's century and the KXIP bowlers's stunning performance against Royals Challengers Bangalore led her team to a sumptuous 97-run win, its first in IPL 2020.