How Rahul settled down after early jitters...

September 25, 2020 01:22 IST

'I was nervous, but I knew if I spend time in the middle, hit a few balls from the middle of bat, it will all settle down.'

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab skipper and opener K L Rahul raises his bat to celebrate scoring a hundred against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Thursday's IPL match, in Dubai. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab skipper K L Rahul, who scored a scintillating century against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL match in Dubai on Thursday, said he was lacking confidence in his skills as a batsman heading into the team's second fixture in the tournament.

He starred with an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls as Kings XI trounced the Royal Challengers by 97 runs.

“I have actually been not so confident (hitting it this well). I had a chat with Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) yesterday. He said, ‘How are you feeling?’ I said I am not feeling completely in control of my batting. He said you must be joking, you are hitting really well," Rahul revealed at the post-match presentation.

Rahul had already spoken about his fears leading up to the IPL, considering he was coming back after a five-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Quite honestly, I was nervous, but I knew if I spend time in the middle, hit a few balls from the middle of bat, it will all settle down.

"I try to do (the same routines as I did when I was a player), but as a captain you have shortened time and you are running around and doing a lot of things," he said.

Rahul is captaining in the IPL for the first time.

"I still try to maintain the same routine. Once I am in the middle and during the toss is the only time I feel like a captain and, otherwise, I try to balance being a player and the captain."

After Rahul starred with the bat, the Kings XI bowlers put up a disciplined performance to bundle out RCB for 109 in 17 overs.

"It's as complete a team performance as it can get. We had few different plans going into this game.

"We knew RCB have a power-packed batting line-up and we had to get 2-3 wickets up front and that also meant putting runs on the board; we know what these guys can do if they get set. The analyst, coaches and the management will be happy."

He was all praise for young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

"Something that has impressed me in him (Bishoni's heart of coming back even after an expensive start). I watched the Under-19 World Cup. He has a lot of fight in him.

"Every time I throw the ball he wants to do well. He was a little nervous bowling at guys like (Aaron Finch) Finchy and AB (de Villiers). Once he got through that he did well."