Angry Kohli fans slam Gavaskar

September 25, 2020 09:03 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored just 1 before being sent back by Sheldon Cottrell. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar is facing the heat on social media for his comments on Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

The RCB skipper had an off day in the field as his team suffered a crushing 97-run defeat.

On a day when Prime Minister Modi called him to discuss fitness, Kohli droppedKings XI Punjab skipper K L Rahul on 83 and again when he was on 89. Rahul went on to smash an unbeaten 132 off just 69 balls.

Kohli's misery was compounded by his poor batting. He scored just 1 before being sent back by Sheldon Cottrell.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli dropped Rahul twice. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Commentator Gavaskar came up with a startling comment for the RCB skipper.

The cricketing legend took a dig at Kohli and said he had only trained against Anushka's balls during the lockdown.

'Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai, Gavaskar quipped.

Kohli fans were understandably unamused and have slammed Gavaskar on social media.